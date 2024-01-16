‘Trying To Rig The Election’: Clay Travis Rips Liberal Networks For Not Airing Trump Victory Speech

Outkick founder Clay Travis ripped CNN and MSNBC for not showing former President Donald Trump’s victory speech after the Iowa caucuses during a Tuesday Fox News appearance.

MSNBC did not air Trump’s speech, while CNN host Jake Tapper cut away in the middle of the speech. Travis accused the network of seeking to “rig” the 2024 election by not broadcasting Trump’s remarks. (RELATED: ‘They Are Pushing Trump’: Maddow Melts Down Over Trump’s Victory In Iowa, Blames Results On ‘Radicalized’ Republicans)

“Democrats have decided that in order to preserve democracy, they have to not allow Donald Trump to be seen on their airwaves,” Travis told “The Story” guest-host Trace Gallagher. “By the way, the number one way that we decide who to vote for is by listening to what the leading candidates say, so they’re doing a disservice to their audience.”

“Also, this is part and parcel of the larger complex,” Travis continued. “Understand what’s going on here. They are trying to take Donald Trump off of the ballot, Democrats are, and also put him in prison for the rest of his life and at MSNBC and CNN as well because Jake Tapper took him off the air because CNN said we can’t allow this anti-immigrant rhetoric to air. They’re trying to rig the election by not allowing their audience to see what Trump says.”

WATCH:



Trump won the Iowa caucuses with 51.01% of the vote, with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida coming in second with 21.23% of the vote, while former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received 19.12%, according to Fox News.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defended not airing Trump’s remarks during Monday night’s coverage. The network also did not air Trump’s remarks after his arraignment on charges stemming from a probe into Trump’s handing of classified materials.

“There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things,” Maddow said in a clip Fox News aired from MSNBC’s coverage of the Iowa caucuses.

MSNBC hosts and guests routinely hyped the claims that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. MSNBC repeatedly had Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who often made claims about alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, on the air. The Steele Dossier, which was used to further allegations of collusion, was later discredited.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, has Rachel Maddow ever come on the air and apologized to her audience at MSNBC for telling everyone that if they got the Covid shot that they would neither get or spread Covid? It’s 100% inaccurate,” Travis said. “I haven’t seen her apologize to the MSNBC audience for getting that wrong. So it’s interesting what MSNBC decides is permissible and impermissible.”

“As a foundation of democracy, we should have as much speech from the political candidates as possible to allow everyone to understand their positions the best,” Travis continued. “That’s evidently a policy that MSNBC doesn’t subscribe to.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.