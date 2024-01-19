Forget MLK: America’s Real Civil Rights Icon Deserves Federal Holiday, Just Not For The Reasons You Think

Americans celebrate Juneteenth for George Floyd and MLK Day for MLK. But what about the black hero who died tragically fighting the anti-tobacco lobby?

On July 17, 2014, NYPD officers killed Eric Garner while enforcing draconian cigarette laws that banned the sale of loosies, cigarettes that are sold individually. Mr. Garner was allegedly selling loosies at the time of his death.

Nearly a decade has passed since Mr. Garner’s daring act of civil disobedience, but now white savior zealots in the Biden administration are weighing a ban on menthol cigarettes that will do irreparable harm to the black community and lead to more lethal encounters between cops and gentlemen such as Mr. Garner, according to research from the Center for African-American Tobacco Studies (CAATS). (RELATED: Forget Carjackings: The Chocolate City Needs To Rise Up Against The Menthol Ban)

In a much-discussed and widely disseminated column, Scoops outlined how Washington, D.C.’s menthol ban directly contributes to the violent crime spree ravaging the nation’s capital, which in turn leads to more cop-citizen encounters.

Noted CAATS scholar Michael Goldberg told Scoops that the ban has been “a complete disaster” for the black community, and has inadvertently exposed a sinister, racist, “shocking thirst for power and control” all too common among government bureaucrats and white liberal activists.

Even Mr. Garner’s mother, Gwenn Carr, has urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to oppose the Biden FDA’s proposed crackdown, arguing the ban would make “systemic inequities worse” for black Americans.

“We have seen the dangerous interactions that can occur when the sale of loose cigarettes is criminalized, as was tragically the case with my son, Eric. I am afraid that well-intentioned policies, without thorough and inclusive study, may ultimately serve to make systemic inequities worse,” Carr said.