New Oklahoma Bill Would Kick Furries Out Of School, Have Animal Control Pick Them Up

A new bill introduced in Oklahoma would prohibit “furries” from participating in the classroom, according to The Oklahoman.

The bill, presented by State Republican Rep. Justin Humphrey, targets students who are engaging in anthropomorphic behavior or acting as an imaginary animal known as “furries.” If the bill passes, students exhibiting these traits will not be allowed to engage in classroom activities or school curriculum, resulting in a parent needing to pick up the student, and if a parent is unavailable, animal control will be contacted, the Oklahoman reported. (RELATED: ‘Furry Felon’: Alleged Bunny-Costumed Burglar Caught On Camera)

“People are gonna call me insane for running this bill. Hell, I’d say they’re insane. If you got an animal coming to school, how about we get them vaccinated? How about we get them neutered? And how about we send them to the pound?” Humphrey said in a Twitter video posted by KOKH reporter Payton May.

⚠️WARNING: 30 seconds of Rep. Humphrey talking about why he’s sponsoring a bill banning furries from school. pic.twitter.com/FU32iDUXlZ — Payton May (@paytonnmay) January 17, 2024

“I don’t want to see some kid going to the bathroom in a litterbox, in kitty litter. Those people up there have lost their mind, letting these people pretend to be animals in the classroom. If they’re gonna be animals, let’s send them to the pound. Let’s send them home. How do you teach a cat math?” Humphrey said.

In October 2023, it was reported that a Michigan school allowed a litter-box for a student who identified as a furry. The school has denied this event taking place.