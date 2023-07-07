‘Furry Felon’: Alleged Illinois Bunny-Costumed Burglar Caught On Camera

Police in Quincy, Illinois are on the hunt after an individual dressed in a bunny costume allegedly committed a burglary.

“File this one under, ‘You can’t make this stuff up,'” a statement posted by the Quincy Police Department (QPD) on Facebook read.

The alleged bunny-suited burglar reportedly entered the Winners Wash Laundromat early Thursday morning, the statement continued.

Surveillance footage posted by the Quincy Police Department appeared to depict an individual in a rabbit costume with a bag apparently searching around the laundromat. (RELATED: Topless Robber Caught On Camera Grabbing Package)

The footage continued with the individual circling the entire room and apparently grabbing objects from different locations before exiting.

“The Easter Bunny has fallen on hard times. It’s expensive out there,” one user commented on the QPD post, where footage of the alleged burglary has drawn over 30,000 views.

Officer Holtman is now on the trail of the alleged “furry felon,” conducting an investigation and requesting public assistance with identification, according to the QPD statement.