REPORT: Baby Burned To Death By Malfunctioning Radiator, Cops Say

A baby was reportedly burned to death Friday by a malfunction radiator in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

Police reportedly found the 11-year-old infant in an apartment bedroom at around 6:00 a.m. suffering severe burns from a furnace leaking steam, according to the New York Post.

Investigators were seen examining the outside of the building and its surroundings in video posted to Twitter by WCBS reporter Marla Diamond, the outlet reported.

“An 11 month old boy is dead in Midwest Brooklyn,” Diamond wrote. “Authorities say he was burned by a leaking steam pipe.”

The radiator is believed to have leaked an unsafe amount of steam due to a potential malfunction, police said, according to the outlet.

The baby was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center after being immediately transported to the hospital, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Completely Brokenhearted’: Baby Found Dead In Construction Site Dumpster: REPORT)

This is not the first time in recent months that a heating system malfunction has had lethal results. In early January, an elderly couple in South Carolina was cooked to death in their home after “fiddling” with their water heater. By the time firefighters deactivated the heater, its temperature had reached over 1000 degrees Fahrenheit.