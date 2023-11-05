Video Shows Man Try To Rip 11-Month Old Baby From Mother’s Arms, Allegedly Attacks Elderly Woman Before He Was Caught

A surveillance video from a St. Louis neighborhood captured a man attempting to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms while crossing the street in a crosswalk in the Central West End neighborhood Sunday.

The surveillance footage shows a family of three, including the mother carrying her 11-month-old baby and the father walking alongside them, as reported by Daily Mail. As they cross the street near a First Watch restaurant, a man in a gray hoodie joins them and suddenly tries to grab the child from the mother’s arms.

The mother clutches her baby tightly, and the father manages to fend off the suspect and chase him out of the frame. The suspect was later identified by St. Louis police as 19-year-old Anthony McGee. Moments before the baby snatching attempt, McGee had allegedly struck another woman with a glass bottle, according to the charging documents, per Daily Mail. Bystanders had attempted to stop him, but he managed to break free and subsequently attempted to snatch a child. (RELATED: Kids At Maryland Bus Stop Thwart Alleged Kidnapping Attempt)

McGee’s violent rampage continued as he allegedly attacked an 82-year-old woman further down the street, resulting in both of her arms being broken. Witnesses who saw the attacks unfold promptly called 911 in an attempt to stop the assailant. One witness recounted seeing the 82-year-old woman being held and restrained by a man.

When the police arrived, McGee reportedly attempted to flee, but he was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody. The police classified McGee’s actions as “random attacks,” the outlet further added.

McGee now faces multiple charges for these assaults, including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and several assault charges.