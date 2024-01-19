Ana Navarro Gets Visibly Annoyed With ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines For Defending Trump’s Primary Opponents

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro got visibly annoyed with her fellow co-host, Sara Haines, for suggesting they should not direct attacks toward Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Haines argued she was on the “everyone but Trump” train and that they should not focus on attacking the other candidates in the 2024 presidential race, namely Haley, who Haines said was a “lesser evil” than Trump.

“You can criticize the other candidates all you want, and I don’t vote in these Republican primaries, but I’m at the point where we’re doing no one a favor by ripping apart every option if Trump is the true enemy, which I wish they would come out and say because she has no shot of being in his administration. She also should not be pandering to MAGA. They don’t want her. They will not vote for her. Aside from the color of her skin, her beliefs are old-school conservative. She’s not a populist MAGA person and so I wish she’d stop doing that at this point,” Haines said.

“You say that we shouldn’t rip them apart. Should we just let her say that America has never been a racist country?” Navarro asked.

“No! I’m not —” Haines attempted to interject.

“Should we just let [Republican Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis go after LGBTQ?” Navarro continued. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Invites Crowd Of Cross-Dressing Performers Onstage, Co-Host Suggests DeSantis Secretly Wants To Do Drag)

Haley recently came under fire for saying “the intent” of America was not racist, but that the country had to progress over the years to live up to its founding principle that “all men are created equal.” Haley previously faced scrutiny for not initially mentioning slavery as a cause of the civil war during a Dec. 27 town hall in New Hampshire.

Hailey defended her remarks by saying she tried to explain what the cause of the Civil War means for the modern day.

Navarro accused Republicans in mid-January of attempting to erase the history of black Americans and the civil war. She claimed DeSantis, referring to Florida’s African American studies curriculum, wanted to teach about the positive aspects of slavery. The curriculum includes instruction on the skills slaves learned and used for their personal benefit.