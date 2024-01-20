‘Pawn Stars’ Store Owner Rick Harrison Announces Family Tragedy

“Pawn Stars” store owner Rick Harrison announced Friday that his son, Adam Harrison, died of an overdose at age 39, according to TMZ.

The cause of death of Adam Harrison was confirmed by the “Pawn Stars” creator’s representative, Laura Herlovich, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The time and location of his death have not yet been disclosed.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” Herlovich told the outlet on behalf of Harrison and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)



An investigation into Adam Harrison’s death is ongoing, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Pawn Stars’ Star Chumlee Reveals He’s Lost 150 Pounds)

Adam Harrison was one of Rick Harrison’s three sons, according to the outlet. He does not appear to have been featured in any of the series’ episodes, having a minimal public presence, according to the outlet. Adam Harrison, however, reportedly helped out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in the past before he departed.

Not much is known about Adam Harrison due to his limited public exposure. He may have worked professionally in some kind of trade, such as plumbing, sources say, according to the outlet.

Rick Harrison’s oldest son, Corey, made frequent appearances on the reality show as a result of his involvement with his father’s business. His first appearance in the series was in 2009.

Among the condolences offered to the Harrison family was a comment on Rick Harrison’s Instagram post from Donald Trump Jr., who stated, “I’m so sorry man,” according to the outlet.