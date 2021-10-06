‘Pawn Stars’ Star Chumlee Reveals He’s Lost 150 Pounds

“Pawn Stars” star Chumlee has lost a shocking amount of weight.

In a Tuesday night Facebook post, the TV star famous for helping buy and sell antiques on the hit show announced that he’s lost 150 pounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a side-by-side photo, Chumlee’s weight loss is incredibly obvious. Check it out below.

As I always say with anyone who loses a ton of weight, I have nothing but love and props for anyone who drops some pounds.

As a former fat guy, I can tell you that nothing is better in life than getting in shape.

There’s nothing fun about being fat. There’s just not. Sure, you might have a shade wilder attitude, but it’s not fun in the long term.

In fact, we all know being fat almost never ends well. Again, I’m speaking from firsthand experience.

Now, Chumlee is down 150 pounds and I couldn’t be happier for him. He looks like a man ready to take the world by storm.

Props to Chumlee for putting in the work to get the job done. Hopefully, more people learn from his example!