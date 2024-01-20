Transgender Golfer Bumps Female Competitors From Championship, Likely Spot In LPGA Qualifying Tour

A transgender golfer bumped a female competitor from winning a golf championship and her possible spot in the LPGA qualifying tour.

Hailey Davidson, a man participating in the women’s golf event, won the NXXT Women’s Classic on Jan. 17 at the Mission Inn Resort & Club, according to the New York Post.

Davidson ended the three-round Florida tournament +4 after shooting one-over-73, the outlet reported. The 30-year-old Scottish native was three shots behind with two holes to go before a playoff was forced after the 18th hole, Davidson’s celebratory Instagram post stated.

“Honestly this one came as a bit of a surprise to me,” Davidson wrote. “Being 3 shots back with two holes to play I got myself into a playoff after sticking it to 3 feet on the 18th hole. We tied the first playoff hole with a birdie and then a Par on the second earned me my first win in 2.5 years!”

NEW: Transgender golfer wins the NXXT Women’s Classic in Florida, increasing his chances to move onto the LPGA Qualifier. RIP women’s sports. Hailey Davidson played golf on a men’s team in college but now competes with women. If Davidson ends the season as a top five player,… pic.twitter.com/WHl0nKwnvg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2024

Davidson wrote that the play put him in first place on the season-long race’s leaderboard.

The professional women’s golf tour’s website branded its priority as “elevating women’s gold,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Colleges That Had Pro-Palestinian Rallies Are Holding Candlelit Vigils For ‘Transgender Day Of Remembrance’)

Davidson was awarded $1,576.51, a trophy and 500 league points after winning the competition, according to the outlet. His season total earnings increased to $4,206.84 since beating his female competitors.

“Thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported me from my fellow competitors to all of you that I may or may not have had the chance to meet yet,” Davidson wrote. “Thank you all for helping me wade through any hate and making me feel loved.”

Davidson’s current career total earnings over eight events rose to $5,801.89, the outlet reported. The golfer had ranked in the top two twice along with a seventh and a ninth-place finish, according to the outlet.