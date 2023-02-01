Man Charged With Exposing Genitals Around Underage Girls Identifies As Transgender: REPORT

A man who identifies as a transgender woman was charged with public indecency for using YMCA women’s locker rooms while underage girls were present, according to WHIO TV7 and a criminal complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Darren C. Glines, who stands 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds, was charged in December with three counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure after allegedly exposing his genitals in the women’s facilities of a Xenia, Ohio, YMCA on three different occasions from 2021-2022, according to the complaint. Glines, who identifies as transgender and goes by the name Rachel, has not had gender reassignment surgery, according to WHIO.

The charges stemmed from three separate reports to the police of a naked man in the women’s locker rooms, and there were at least three underage girls present on the third occasion, according to the complaint. (RELATED: ‘Transgender Woman’ Who Was Allegedly Naked In Front Of Kid Previously Sued For Access To Women’s Locker Room)

“Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people and it is not who or what we are as an organization,” the YMCA of Greater Dayton said in a statement to WHIO.

In one instance, a woman complained to the YMCA’s front desk that a naked man was in the women’s facilities, but was reportedly told that Glines was actually a woman and that she shouldn’t be disturbed by the incident, Xenia City Council president Williams Urshcel said, according to WHIO.

A Xenia City Council member said the city would prosecute the YMCA with aiding and abetting if the case against Glines is successful, according to Dayton Daily News.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

