Video Shows Two UK Royal Navy Ships Collide Off Bahrain Coast

Two U.K. Royal Navy warships collided Saturday off the coast of Bahrain.

Video shared on social media shows HMS Chiddingford back into HMS Bangor just off the Middle Eastern port in Bahrain Harbor, the BBC reported.

Two Royal Navy warships collide off coast of Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/FEc0332EDZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 20, 2024

“We are aware of an incident concerning two minehunters alongside in Bahrain. There are no casualties as a result of this incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told the outlet.

Both ships are specialist minesweeper vessels, used to ensure the safe flow of trade through the waters, the Royal Navy said. They are both part of the United Kingdom’s extensive maritime presence. HMS Bangor is set to be decommissioned next year.

No injuries were reported following the ship collision, the Ministry of Defence said, according to the outlet. The cause of the crash “is still to be established,” Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren, Royal Navy Commander Operations, said.

“We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen,” Ahlgren said.

An investigation "is already underway," the rear admiral said, noting that "any changes in procedure that could prevent future incidents will be rapidly implemented," according to the outlet.

“In the meantime, the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region,” Ahlgren said.