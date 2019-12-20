WATCH: Cruise Ships Collide In Port

Two cruise ships operated by Carnival Cruise Lines collided Friday morning in the port of Cozumel, Mexico.

A video taken by a person aboard a third ship, Oasis of the Seas, captured the moment the bow of Carnival Glory impacted the rear of Carnival Legend.

“Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” a Carnival spokesperson told NBC.

“There are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” the spokesperson said, although six guests with small injuries “presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.”

After being struck by the Carnival Legend, Carnival Glory appeared to have a near miss with Oasis of the Seas.

Passengers aboard Carnival Legend and Carnival Glory were told the accident was the result of currents and high winds, reports CNN. “The crash wasn’t too bad,” one passenger added. “Just felt like a big wave crashing into the ship.”