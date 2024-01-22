Trump, Haley Respond To DeSantis’ Campaign Suspension, Chart Path Forward As New Hampshire Primary Looms

Reactions circulated online from former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the two remaining candidates actively vying for the Republican presidential nomination, as well as many others to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the primary race Sunday and endorsing Trump.

Following DeSantis’ announcement ending his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump took the stage at a rally in Rochester, New Hampshire and started off his speech by congratulating the Florida governor for having “run a great campaign.” The former president thanked DeSentis for his endorsement, noting that he looked forward to “working” with him in the future. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump)

“Before we begin, I’d like to take time to congratulate Ron DeSantis. And, of course, a really terrific person who I have gotten to know — his wife Casey — for having run a great campaign for president. He ran a really good campaign. I will tell you it’s not easy. They think it’s easy doing this stuff, right? It’s not easy,” Trump stated.

“But as you know, he left the campaign trail today at 3 p.m. and in so doing, he was very gracious and he endorsed me, so I appreciate that. And I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat crooked Joe Biden.”

The GOP frontrunner “officially retired” the nickname of his rival Sunday.

TRUMP: The name Ron DeSanctimonious “is officially retired.” pic.twitter.com/Kyw6y943bC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2024

The Trump campaign released a statement Sunday saying they were “honored” by the Florida governor’s endorsement, before calling on “all Republicans to rally behind President Trump.”

Trump campaign says they’re “honored” by Ron DeSantis’ endorsement, and are calling on “all Republicans to rally behind President Trump.” “It’s time to choose widely.” pic.twitter.com/CESTf8Xc5m — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 21, 2024

Nikki Haley also responded to the DeSantis news, wishing the Florida governor best of luck, emphasizing that he had “ran a great race.”

“He ran a great race, he’s been a good governor and we wish him well. Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left. There were fourteen people in this race, there were a lot of fellas. All the fellas are out, except for this one. And this comes down to, ‘What do you want?’ Do you want more of the same or do you want something new?” Haley stated.

🚨#BREAKING: Nikki Haley has reacted as she announced the news to kick off her latest campaign after Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign, stating, “May the best woman win.” pic.twitter.com/XHSd20xfZj — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 21, 2024

A slew of Republican officials and political figures reacted online to DeSantis’s announcement, with some noting the momentum continuing to gather behind Trump. Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt, who notably caucused for Trump in Iowa, called for GOP voters to “unite and finally end the nightmare of the Biden regime” in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

I’m proud to say that our team made 6 trips to Iowa to help deliver the first shot across the bow for President Trump. With today’s announcement from Governor DeSantis endorsing Trump, now is the time for the GOP to unite and finally end the nightmare of the Biden regime. It’s… pic.twitter.com/RiXEMhRpAr — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) January 21, 2024

“It’s time to unite behind Donald J. Trump and Make America Great Again! This is the right decision by Governor DeSantis,” Republican Florida Rep. Bryon Donalds posted online.

It’s time to unite behind Donald J. Trump and Make America Great Again! This is the right decision by Governor DeSantis.#Trump2024 https://t.co/4PnGcBIekC — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 21, 2024

Political commentator Megyn Kelly called the Florida governor a “great leader and a class act” in her online reaction, stating that DeSantis hopefully “finds a way to try again in 2028.”

A great leader and a class act. Hope he finds a way to try again in 2028. https://t.co/C4J4pAosry — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 21, 2024

“Welcome Home, Ron! It’s great to have America’s Governor back onside. #Trump2024,” Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted out.

Welcome Home, Ron! It’s great to have America’s Governor back onside. #Trump2024 https://t.co/GwkarrUQLx — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 21, 2024

“Thank you, Governor. Classy, patriotic move. Republicans, let’s unite around @realDonaldTrump and bring this country back! To all my friends who supported DeSantis, I’m sure this is a tough day, but tomorrow let’s work together again to defeat the corrupt left. #MAGA2024!” prominent RNC member and attorney Harmeet Dillion tweeted.

Thank you, Governor. Classy, patriotic move. Republicans, let’s unite around @realDonaldTrump and bring this country back! To all my friends who supported DeSantis, I’m sure this is a tough day, but tomorrow let’s work together again to defeat the corrupt left. #MAGA2024! https://t.co/xCGM6Ppe2B — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 21, 2024

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who notably endorsed the Florida governor for the 2024 presidential nominee, stated that “America has missed its best chance to return to greatness,” thanking DeSantis for “stepping up and giving it [his] all.”

America has missed its best chance to return to greatness. Thank you Ron Desantis for stepping up and giving it your all ! https://t.co/MjnJtGoHPM — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) January 21, 2024

As the race to be the GOP presidential nominee has narrowed to being between Trump and Haley, suspense around Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary is continuing to grow. Since Trump’s landslide victory in the Iowa caucus, winning 51% of the vote, polls are continuing to predict another victory for the former president in New Hampshire.

Trump hypothetically leads the race by 15 points ahead of Haley, holding “nearly two-thirds of support among registered Republican voters in the primary,” according to a recent poll conducted by Emerson College.