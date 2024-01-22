EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Brandon Gill For Congress

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will endorse U.S. House candidate Brandon Gill for Congress on Monday night, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Gill, who is running in the 26th district of Texas, was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump in December. Gill is in a crowded primary for Republican Rep. Michael Burgess’ seat. Cruz said Gill has set himself apart from the other candidates and is the best person for the job.

“Brandon Gill has all the best characteristics of a Texan: Dedicated, hardworking, and resilient. With a deep understanding of what it means to take on the left and the corrupt mainstream media, Brandon has set himself apart from other candidates and is the best qualified to fight the radical left and their disastrous agenda in Congress,” Cruz told the Caller.

“I am proud to endorse him for TX-26 and look forward to seeing him win his race,” Cruz added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Explains How He Tanked Biden’s Nominees)

I am humbled and honored to share that I’ve been officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump in my run for US Congress in TX-26. To the people of TX-26 and President Trump: I will not let you down. pic.twitter.com/VcrRSDim9g — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) December 2, 2023

Gill responded to Cruz’s endorsement, telling the Caller: “Senator Cruz is a brilliant legislator, a leader in the conservative movement, and a hero for every freedom-loving Texan. It’s an honor to have the endorsement and support of Senator Ted Cruz.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Impose Term Limits For Congress)

There are 10 other candidates running in the primary.