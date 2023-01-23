EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Impose Term Limits For Congress

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a constitutional amendment Monday to impose term limits for members of Congress.

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms after the date of its enactment.

“Term limits are critical to fixing what’s wrong with Washington, D.C. The Founding Fathers envisioned a government of citizen legislators who would serve for a few years and return home, not a government run by a small group of special interests and lifelong, permanently entrenched politicians who prey upon the brokenness of Washington to govern in a manner that is totally unaccountable to the American people,” Cruz told the Caller before introducing the constitutional amendment.

“Terms limits brings about accountability that is long overdue and I urge my colleagues to advance this amendment along to the states so that it may be quickly ratified and become a constitutional amendment,” Cruz added. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Send Illegal Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard, Other ‘Democrat-Led Communities’)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED ) – by Henry Rodgers

The legislation has 1o Cosponsors including Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Redirect Unspent COVID-Relief Funds To School Security)

The constitutional amendment needs two-thirds support in both the House and Senate in order to be passed. Also, three out of every four states would need to approve of the amendment