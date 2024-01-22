Former 90s Sitcom Geek Jaleel White Lands His Own Game Show

Actor Jaleel White, famous for playing the nerd Steve Urkel on “Family Matters,” will now host his very own game show on CBS.

CBS Media Ventures is poised to launch “The Flip Side,” a show that pits two teams of players against one another to guess how two groups of people feel about the same issue, according to Variety. Teams will have to select from various multiple choice answers, and the correct answer will win the pot.

White expressed his excitement about the upcoming project.

“I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I’ve always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day,” he said in a statement to Variety. “When I first heard this concept I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature.”

The syndicated game show is slated for release in the fall season and will air across the country, according to Variety.

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, announced the big news on Monday.

“Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication — and network prime-time — the last few years,” she said. “Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with ‘The Flip Side.'”

“It’s a perfect addition to any station’s lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block,” she added.

White’s most recent acting credits include “Hustle,” “Me, Myself and I,” and “The Afterparty.” (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Plays Cupid While Famous Game Show Host Proposes)

The actor has not yet announced his new hosting duties on social media.