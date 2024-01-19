Arnold Schwarzenegger Plays Cupid While Famous Game Show Host Proposes

Arnold Schwarzenegger took on the role of Cupid and pretended to conduct an orchestra while Matt Iseman proposed to his girlfriend, Britton All, on Friday.

The former governor of California helped the “American Ninja Warrior” host by setting the scene for his big moment. Video published by TMZ shows Schwarzenegger waving a conductor’s baton and singing along with the crowd as Iseman drops to one knee and presents his girlfriend with a ring.

The proposal appeared to unfold at an event held ahead of ahead of the Hahnenkamm ski races in Austria — an annual competition that attracts large crowds.

Schwarzenegger provided an excellent distraction prior to the proposal, enthusiastically waving his wand as Iseman and his girlfriend danced their way to the center of the room.

Iseman, who in 2017 won the first and only season of the Schwarzenegger-hosted “New Celebrity Apprentice,” led his girlfriend in. Then, just as she took the center position in the room, Schwarzenegger handed off the baton to Iseman, who spent a few moments with it before passing it off to his now-fiancée.

All was completely unsuspecting, and waved the baton in the air just as Iseman began to propose.

All said yes, and looked completely stunned by what was unfolding around her.

Schwarzenegger was there for the grab once more as he removed the wand from her hand, allowing Iseman to slip the ring on her finger. All's hand was visibly shaking as she held it up and allowed Iseman to slide on her engagement ring.

He was clearly in on it the whole time, and judging by the video, the plan was perfectly executed.