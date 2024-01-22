Icy Neighborhood Street Makes 20,000-Pound Fire Truck Tokyo Drift In Near Disaster

Slick, icy roads caused a fire truck to spin uncontrollably, nearly crashing into a home in Jefferson Country, MO, on Monday.

A Rock Community Fire Protection District fire engine lost all traction in a neighborhood in south St. Louis. Although the fire truck swiped a parked sedan, it narrowly missed two houses before rolling to a stop. St. Louis-based journalist Brian Munoz shared a video on Twitter showing one angle of the incident.

The roads in the St. Louis-region are BAD. Here’s a view from Imperial, MO this morning courtesy of Joe Lawson. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/dksFOpfE0p — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) January 22, 2024

A Rock Community Fire Protection District release posted on Facebook described the incident, which occurred around 7 a.m..

“Upon responding the inclement weather the Rock Community apparatus began to slide and would eventually strike the car involved in the original accident and come to a stop. There is no structural damage to report during this incident and both the fire truck involved and the original car involved both sustained damage. No injuries were reported in this incident,” the release read.

Another release in the same post represented the official statement of Fire Chief Kevin Wingbermuehle. He emphasized his relief that no one was injured in the incident, and further said the crew involved would be assigned for a time period “to a backup apparatus.” He also wrote that the incident demonstrated the department’s training, saying the truck’s operator maintained his composure and managed to avert any more significant damage, as well as any bodily harm.

Neighborhood residents watch on in disbelief as the fire truck skids out of control. One video showcases an unseen woman shouting: “Holy shit! Holy shit! Ahhhhhh!”

The Rock Community Fire Protection District operates in northeast Jefferson County, according to the River Front Times. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Try To Rip 11-Month Old Baby From Mother’s Arms, Allegedly Attacks Elderly Woman Before He Was Caught)

Earlier this month, St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy discussed three separate high-profile police car crashes that occurred in the last month. The St. Louis Police Chief made a comment suggesting his officers might need some more training behind the wheel.