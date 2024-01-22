Illinois Police Say They Are On Manhunt For Suspect Alleged To Have Killed Seven People

A manhunt has been launched in an Illinois town after several people were found shot and killed in two separate homes on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Joliet Police Department (JPD) issued a statement on social media around 3 p.m. saying authorities had begun “conducting an active homicide investigation” after multiple deceased individuals had sustained gunshot wounds near West Acres Road. Authorities identified the alleged shooter as Romeo Nance, 23, who they said may be behind the wheel of a red Toyota Camry. (RELATED: Police Apprehend Paddock Mall Shooting Suspect)

“Joliet Police Detectives are currently seeking the whereabouts of Romeo Nance, believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry Q730412. This is an active investigation in which we are working with our area law enforcement partners,” authorities said regarding the alleged suspect.

“Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Nance and this vehicle is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency,” authorities alleged.

Joliet authorities said they had been notified around noon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office of the alleged incident, Joliet Police Department Chief William Evans stated during a press conference. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities had found several bodies who had been allegedly shot to death in separate homes, according to Evens.

During the press conference, Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said authorities had been alerted to two alleged shootings in the area on Sunday. Will County authorities had found two separate victims, one of them a 28-year-old man who had been bleeding from his head due to a gunshot wound near an unincorporated Joliet Township, Jungles said. Authorities had taken the 28-year-old Nigerian victim to the hospital, according to the deputy chief. However, he later succumbed to his injuries, Jungles stated. (RELATED: Shooting Spree Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Parents Previously Showed Up Naked In Their Yard: Cops)

While searching for a possible suspect, Will County authorities had set up a lookout near the West Acres Road homes, eventually finding the several bodies on Monday and contacting JPD authorities, according to Jungles.

Joliet authorities have been led to believe that the three alleged incidents are all connected, alleging that Nance’s car had been spotted at the locations, Evans stated. Evans and Jungles additionally said authorities believe the several victims from Monday are all related, pointing out that the houses were across the street from each other.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years,” Evans stated. “This is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with.”

There is no confirmed motive at the time as the investigation is ongoing.