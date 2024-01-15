Video Appears To Show Alleged Cold-Blooded Execution Of Man In Crowded Hibachi Restaurant

Surveillance video appeared to capture the moment an alleged armed man entered a crowded Asian restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts, and allegedly fatally shot a patron who was dining with another person Friday night, BOSTON25 NEWS reported.

Video released by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office appears to show the alleged suspect, who is reportedly still at large, walking through the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet before stopping at a table and allegedly shooting the victim, according to BOSTON25.

The DA’s office identified the victim as 22-year-old Joe Araujo, who was pronounced dead after being taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Moment Man Allegedly Shoots Diner In The Face)

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office has released surveillance video of a deadly shooting inside a Brockton hibachi restaurant Friday night. NOTE: Boston 25 News has edited the video and paused it immediately prior to the shooting. https://t.co/wWG3V9X1SO pic.twitter.com/88OgnMr3ej — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 13, 2024

Immediately after the alleged shooting, the alleged suspect appeared to run off as families ducked for cover under tables amid the chaos the alleged shooting sparked, BOSTON25 reported. No one else was injured, the outlet reported.

Dan Linskey, BOSTON25 security analyst, said law enforcement did the right thing by releasing the video quickly so that somebody might be able to identify the alleged suspect.

A preliminary investigation by the DA’s office showed this was not a random act of violence, but the victim was targeted, BOSTON25 reported.

“This was an individual who was stalked and targeted. Clearly there was a relationship and reason why that person was looking to engage them in violence,” Linskey said. “Obviously they’re going to look into the relationship of the victim and see if there are individuals in their universe that could likely be motivated to engage in violence.”

Detectives from both local and state police assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the incident, BOSTON25 reported.