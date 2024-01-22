REPORT: Haley Rejects Marriage Proposal From New Hampshire Trump Supporter

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley reportedly rejected a tongue-in-cheek marriage proposal from a Trump supporter in New Hampshire Monday.

RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Melanchton Wegmann tweeted about the alleged proposal. “Nikki! Will you marry me?” a young man allegedly shouted from the crowd in Salem. “Will you vote for me,” Nikki Haley reportedly joked. “No, I’m going to vote for Trump,” the young man reportedly replied. “Get out of here,” Haley responded, according to Wegmann. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Gets Boost From Never-Trump Group Fueled By Liberal Dark Money)

Somebody in the crowd at Nikki Haley’s NH event yells “Nikki! Will you marry me?” Haley: “Are you gonna vote for me?” “I’m voting for Trump.” Haley: “Oh. Get out of here.”

pic.twitter.com/PJ06xpd4wy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2024

Haley’s rally in Salem was the “final event” of her campaign ahead of New Hampshire’s primary Tuesday and the rally was well-attended, according to Wegmann.

Salem, NH: @NikkiHaley’s final event ahead on the eve of the primary is at capacity. Fire marshal isn’t letting any more in. pic.twitter.com/NCxintvYgH — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 22, 2024

The former Republican South Carolina governor has been married since 1996 and has two children, People magazine reported. Haley placed third in the Iowa Caucus.

“I can safely say, tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” Haley said about the results. After Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out and endorsed Trump, she is one of the last Republicans to remain on the ballot against the former president, who remains the party’s frontrunner.