‘Yellowstone’ Creator Launches New Passion Project, And I’m All In

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan announced his latest passion project Friday, and it’s well outside of his flagship franchise.

Sheridan and his production company, Bosque Ranch, have optioned S.C. Gwynne’s book “Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History,” according to Deadline. Bidding for the project was incredibly competitive, but apparently, Bosque Ranch was hyper-aggressive in its effort to win the book.

Sheridan, along with Jenny Wood, will produce for Bosque Ranch, and it has been a long-standing passion project for the “Yellowstone” co-creator. The book is described as “an exhaustive historical account of a four-decade struggle between the Comanches and white settlers to control the American West.”

Quanah Parker, the last chief of the Kwahadi band, is considered one of the greatest chiefs of the Comanches, and the still center around him. He was the son of Chief Peta Nocona and a white woman named Cynthia Ann Parker. Parker was captured by the Comanches as a child. She and her young daughter were later taken by white settlers and were barred from rejoining the Comanches by her white family.

But Quanah and the Comanches were successful in their bids to drive back the Spanish and French, but things changed with the Texas Rangers.

“I can’t think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan,” the book’s author said of the project. “He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project.”

Sheridan’s work with Native Americans is profound, and far extends beyond most in mainstream corporate entertainment. He’s even part-owner of the 6666 (“Four Sixes”) Ranch in Texas, which was founded by Burk Burnett. Burnett’s friend Quanah told him where to build the land, and killed him a deer, the antlers of which are still part of the stone fireplace in the estate’s main living room. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Explains The Historical Inspiration For ‘1883,’ And It Proves You’re A Weakling)

Just days before news broke of Sheridan securing the project, a resurfaced interview with Hollywood’s new “it-girl” Lily Gladstone showed her shaming Sheridan for his work with Native Americans, and also threw heaps of disrespect onto her peers in the industry who do work on his show. Something tells me she probably won’t be getting a role in this new project, just like how she was never hired for any of Sheridan’s other extremely successful shows.