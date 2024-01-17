Actress Calls Taylor Sheridan ‘Deplorable’ Despite Desperate Attempts To Get On ‘Yellowstone’

An interview with “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress Lily Gladstone was updated Friday, and it really doesn’t paint her in a great light.

A-list celebrities from Morgan Freeman to Nicole Kidman, David Oyelowo to Matthew McConaughey are lining up in droves to work with the best writer this century, “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. After skyrocketing success in television, and with films like “Sicario” and “Wind River,” you’d think anyone with half a mind would be fighting like heck to sit down with Sheridan and develop a story together.

But apparently Gladstone is too good for that. In an August 2023 conversation with Vulture, she called Sheridan “Delusional! Deplorable!” for his work in the Western genre. “No offense to the Native talent in that. I auditioned several times. That’s what we had,” she continued, and it kind of made my stomach churn. (RELATED: If ‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham’s Comments Don’t Get Kevin Costner Back To Set, Nothing Will)

Sure, Gladstone is a leading role in this new Martin Scorsese film, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro — a huge success for anyone in Hollywood — but talking trash about some of the most famous, successful and powerful people in the industry? Not a good look. And even though she said “no offense” about “Native talent,” how are you not offended by something like that?

Gladstone basically just spat on Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Tokala Clifford, Q’orianka Kilcher, Kelsey Asbille, Jeremiah Bitsui, Aminah Nieves, Michael Greyeyes and so many other huge names.

Gladstone was great in “Reservation Dogs,” and I haven’t seen this Scorsese flick, but I’m sure it’s really good. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Explains The Historical Inspiration For ‘1883,’ And It Proves You’re A Weakling)

But just because she’s been in one or two big projects, is it really sensible to drag the most famous and successful writer, who is working to tell the truth about what Native Americans have dealt with and continue to deal with in the U.S., when she’s still at the start of her actual fame? No. This is probably the worst thing she could have said at this stage in her career.