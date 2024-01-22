America’s First Inhabitants Came Across The Atlantic, Not The Bering Strait, Controversial Theory Claims

Big Archaeology is having another meltdown over the evidence supporting a theory that Europeans arrived in the Americas thousands of years before anyone else thanks to a theory that resurfaced Monday.

The Solutrean hypothesis, which posits that the first humans did not first enter the Americas via the Bering Land bridge between Asia and North America, is not necessarily a new idea. But it resurfaced Monday in an article published in the Daily Express, and I decided that you really need to know about it.

Why? Because it’s your history, and Big Archaeology is keeping it from you.

For the longest time, Big Archaeology has argued that the first humans to arrive in North America showed up around 15,500 years ago by walking across the frozen Bering Strait, which once connected Alaska to Russia, Live Science described. If this is true, then how the heck do we have plenty of archaeological evidence proving that humans were here well before 15,500 years ago?

The answer is simple: the land-bridge migration theory (sometimes known as “Clovis-first“) is not true. Humans arrived here well before 15,500 years ago, and they might have been European.

Ancient Tunnels Finally Revealed To The World. What Do They Mean? | The Daily Caller https://t.co/haUsbPLsOT — Mayascribe (@Mayascribe) December 29, 2023

Using “primitive boats” and traveling along pack ice, our ancestors traversed the Atlantic Ocean and landed in North America potentially more than 23,000 years ago. Human footprints found in White Sands National Park, New Mexico, were dated to around 21,000-23,000 years ago, proving humans were here before the Clovis population.

Geneticists have also uncovered evidence pushing human migration back potentially more than 31,000 years, The New York Times reported in Feb. 2022. Daily Express also pointed to evidence from technology, showing how human groups in the Solutre region of France developed tools 21,000 years ago that were strikingly similar to those eventually used by Clovis peoples.

Stone tools at Rimrock Draw Rockshelter in Oregon are almost 18,000 years old.

Proponents of the Solutrean hypothesis probably have more weight behind them than the Bering-Strait folks, since Big Archaeology literally won’t do the digging necessary to uncover the truth. And Big Archaeology also calls anyone who disputes the Clovis-first model a “racist,” even though most academic archaeologists are smelly old white men who think all ancient cultures were primitive idiots who couldn’t achieve anything quite as good as them. (RELATED: Mayan ‘Superhighways’ Suggest We Need To Rethink How Advanced Our Ancestors Really Were)

Thankfully, there is plenty of evidence supporting the notion that most of what we think of as “ancient human history” is incorrect. Just don’t expect any major academic or scientific institution to admit it.