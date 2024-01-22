Tucker Calls For ‘Men Of Texas’ To Defend The Border

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called on the “men of Texas” to protect their state on Monday, following a verdict from the Supreme Court that allowed the Biden Administration to remove border wire.

Carlson took to Twitter to claim “everyone in power” has allegedly “decided to destroy the country” in regards to allowing the border crisis to continue. Carlson additionally questioned where the “men of Texas” were, asking why they were not “protecting their state and nation.” (RELATED: KJP Goes On Defense, Says Biden ‘Recently’ Visited The Border Over A Year Ago)

“So it’s unanimous: everyone in power, from the White House, to the hedge fund managers, to the Supreme Court of the United States has decided to destroy the country by allowing it to be invaded. That leaves the population to defend itself. Where are the men of Texas? Why aren’t they protecting their state and the nation?” Carlson tweeted out.

The ongoing border crisis has continued to build as concerns over national security have been called into question. While Texas has had an ongoing legal battle with the Biden Administration over handling the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that border patrol will be allowed to remove wire previously installed to slow the increase in illegal crossings. An injunction from the Fifth Circuit had been temporarily blocking border patrol agents from cutting the wire as the lawsuit was pending. (RELATED: Supreme Court Allows Biden Admin To Remove Texas Border Wire)

However, in a 5-4 ruling the justices sided with the federal authorities. The Department of Homeland Security had claimed in an emergency application in early January that the fencing was preventing agents from accessing “the very border they are charged with patrolling and the individuals they are charged with apprehending and inspecting.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has since responded to the ruling on Twitter, saying the legal battle “is not over.” He added that he will “continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.” The Texas governor emphasized that the razor wire is “an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings” seen at the border.

During the pending lawsuit, Texas’ Department of Public Safety additionally claimed control over Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas which had led federal officials to claim in a court filing that agents had also been cut off access from the location. Several border patrol agents, however, had quietly told the Daily Caller News Foundation about their support for Texas’ efforts to seize the park.

The southern border has seen a record number of illegal immigrants crossing, with the border patrol recording over 2 million encounters in the fiscal year 2023 and over 2.2 million encounters in the fiscal year 2022, according to federal data.