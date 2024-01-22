US, Britain Conduct Second Round Of Large-Scale Strikes On Houthis After Attacks Continue

The U.S. and United Kingdom conducted large-scale strikes on Houthi terrorist targets in Yemen on Monday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. has launched several rounds of pre-emptive strikes on a handful of Houthi missiles prepared to launch at commercial shipping in the Red Sea since the U.S. and U.K. first carried out a sweeping bombardment of Houthi targets on Jan. 11, but strikes have failed to deter the Houthis. Monday’s “proportionate and necessary” attacks specifically targeted an underground storage site and other locations connected to the rebel group’s missile launch and air surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon said in a joint statement.

The U.S. and Britain retaliated “in response to the Houthis’ continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea,” the statement read.

“These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners, and are in response to a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing Houthi actions since our coalition strikes on January 11, including anti-ship ballistic missile and unmanned aerial system attacks that struck two U.S.-owned merchant vessels.” (RELATED: Navy Identifies SEALs Lost During Search And Seizure Mission Near Somalia)



Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands assisted in the strikes, the statement read.

Monday’s strikes targeted 8 locations, fewer than the expansive strikes earlier in January.

Local media outlets reported explosions and published purported video footage of strikes in Houthi-controlled Yemen, including in the capital city of Sana’a.

F/A-18 aircraft from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier operating in the Red Sea and Tomahawk missiles fired from U.S. warships struck multiple locations in Yemen, Fox News reported.

The U.S. and U.K., with non-operational support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, targeted Houthi drone, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities for the first time on Jan. 11.

U.S. aircraft, warships and one submarine fired 150 of various kinds of munitions at dozens of targets in 28 locations, Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, who heads the Joint Staff’s operations directorate, said on a call with reporters earlier Friday. After striking more than 60 targets, including radars, missile launch sites and storage facilities, munitions depots and other targets at 16 locations, the U.S. conducted a second round of strikes on 12 more targets, Sims said.

The Pentagon has declined to provide an assessment of the damage, citing operational security and intelligence concerns, Sims said immediately after the strikes he was fairly confident the strikes impeded the Houthis’ ability to carry out attacks.

Military officials expected the Houthis to conduct retaliatory attacks against shipping and possibly U.S. vessels but said their ability to execute complex operations was likely degraded.

The Houthis only doubled down on their pledge to attack commercial shipping and U.S. Navy ships in the region. They have attacked commercial shipping more than 30 times since Nov. 19, according to the statement.

“Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats,” the joint statement read.

