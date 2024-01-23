National Security

Biden Admin Allowed More Than 3 Million Migrants Into US In 2023

Surge In Migration Overwhelms Texas Border City Of Eagle Pass

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Jennie Taer Investigative Reporter
There were 3.3 million people who came to the U.S. illegally, were released into the country via parole or overstayed their permission to remain in the country in fiscal year 2023, according to a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The number includes 1.1 million who were released by federal authorities after entering illegally, 900,000 who were released at ports of entry, 860,000 who are known to have evaded arrest and 430,000 who overstayed their temporary residency in the country, according to the report. Federal authorities at the southern border recorded more than 2.4 million encounters in fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). (RELATED: ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Wanted For Murder Who Snuck Into The Country)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: A U.S. Border Patrol agent keeps watch as immigrants enter a vehicle to be transported from a makeshift camp between border walls, between the U.S. and Mexico, on May 13, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“When you have the sheer volume of numbers across the border, as the numbers increase, the number of public safety threats, national security threats, known or suspected terror, special interest aliens, the list goes on and on, increases as well, as well as the got-aways, and so the probability of individuals coming across the border that are here to do things to the United States and to Americans specifically, that threat increases as well,” former acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a Fox News interview in November.

The Biden administration has expanded the use of parole to allow up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the U.S. each month. It also permits migrants to use the CBP One mobile application to enter the country at designated ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

