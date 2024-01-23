Family Calls Foul After Chiefs Fans’ Frozen Bodies Discovered Outside Friend’s Home

Family members of three men whose frozen bodies were found outside a friend’s home in Kansas City in early January are crying foul over the explanation for their deaths.

Three friends, David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, photographs of whom were shared online, all went over to an unnamed friend’s home to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game on January 7, and their frozen remains were found in the backyard days later, NewsNation reported. The homeowner has been cooperating with law enforcement, saying the men must have frozen to death in the plummeting temperatures.

3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen outside the home of a friend who had ‘no knowledge’ of deaths A Kansas City, Missouri, homeowner whose three friends’ frozen bodies were found in his backyard two days after they gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game had no idea. pic.twitter.com/eJp0Cvg1XU — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) January 23, 2024

But family and other friends of the three men are apparently not convinced by the details provided in the investigation. After the men went missing, friends and family tried to contact the unnamed homeowner several times, but they didn’t answer, they told Fox4. It was only when the fiancé of one of the victims went to the home, having to break in after no one answered, that the bodies were ultimately discovered.

“I’m furious. Everybody is furious,” Harrington’s mother, Jennifer Marquez, told the outlet. “Nobody believes this story. None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe.” (RELATED: REPORT: Multiple Bodies Found In Chicago Have People Scared Of A Serial Killer)

Police are still waiting on a medical examiner’s report to determine the official cause of death. The homeowner has not been charged with any crime at the time of writing.