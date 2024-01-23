NYPD Police Officer Charged With Allegedly Killing Scooter Rider By Throwing Cooler At Him: REPORT

Erik Duran, a New York Police Department sergeant, was indicted Tuesday for the unusual death of Eric Duprey back in August, according to NBC 4.

The police officer’s charges revolve around him allegedly throwing a cooler at Duprey, who was riding on his scooter, resulting in the man’s death, NBC 4 reported. (RELATED: Bat-Wielding Subway Rider Threatens Armed Retired NYPD Officer. It Does Not Go Well For Him)

#BREAKING: NYPD sergeant indicted in cooler death of Bronx scooter rider; lawyer says toss was justified https://t.co/n5SnSyHnBA — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 23, 2024

New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed the indictment on Twitter, writing that her “prayers are with Eric Duprey’s family.”

The indictment alleges that on August 23, 2023, in the Bronx, Sgt. Duran forcefully threw a cooler at Eric Duprey as he was driving a motorized scooter, causing Mr. Duprey’s death. My prayers are with Eric Duprey’s family. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 23, 2024

Duprey was being pursued by police after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover officer, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Duprey was, according to the police, allegedly trying to flee from the scene of the crime on his scooter when the fatal alleged incident occurred, according to the outlet. Gretchen Soto, Duprey’s mother, reportedly denied her son was involved in the drug trade and denied he was fleeing from the police. “He wasn’t fleeing. He wasn’t fleeing. He was just on the motorcycle talking to me on the video chat. And he passed by that place when all of a sudden the call cut out,” she told The AP.

Duprey had a record of two previous arrests over felony assault and drugs, police sources told NBC 4.

Duran, who had been suspended from pay since August, surrendered peacefully to authorities and pleaded not guilty on the charges of manslaughter, assault and criminally negligent homicide, the outlet reported. Duran’s bail is reportedly set at $150,000 and he may receive up to 25 years in jail if convicted on the most serious charge. Duran’s attorney said his client was justified in his decision to throw the cooler at Duprey, according to the outlet.

Duran was commended by the police department on numerous occasions for excellent and meritorious service, a department database said, NBC 4 reported. The officer’s disciplinary record reportedly mentioned a complaint lodged against him over alleged abuse of power during a stop, New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board recorded.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent Vallelong criticized the Attorney General for bringing charges. “The demonization of Sgt. Duran and the criminalization of his actions once again proves the old adage that overzealous prosecutors with a political agenda can indict a ham sandwich if inclined to do so,” a statement by Vallelong said, the New York Post reported. Vallelong reportedly further defended Duran’s actions as being due to “his concern for the safety of others.”