Cops Shoot Man Brandishing Knife After He Allegedly Stabs Church Security Guard, Video Shows

The New York City police shot a man wielding a knife after the man allegedly stabbed a church’s security officer, a police video released Friday showed.

The suspect, 59-year-old Richard Moncrieffe, could be seen rushing towards and then appearing to stab a man walking up to a First Presbyterian Church in Queens at about 3:40 p.m. Apr. 13, the video showed. The man could be seen fleeing from Moncrieffe. Civilian witnesses had allegedly reported Moncrieffe to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for acting erratically and followed up with a report of the alleged stabbing. NYPD Officers Daniel Gennaro and Garret Poliey responded to the scene and found Moncrieffe sitting on the steps of the church.

“Drop the knife!” both officers repeatedly called to Moncrieffe.

“What’s up? Doing good?” Moncrieffe asked, his words slurred. He then rose to his feet and swaggered towards the officers while apparently wielding the knife and yelling indistinct words.

Officers Gennaro and Poliey discharged their weapons at Moncrieffe, who collapsed onto the ground in front of the church. (RELATED: Cops Shoot Homeless Man Who Brandished Knife And Bottle At Them, Video Shows)

Moncrieffe was reportedly arrested and treated at a hospital. He faces multiple charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, menacing a police officer, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, per the video. The officers recovered the 4-inch-blade knife at the scene as evidence.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division and the prosecutor involved in the case are investigating the incident, including the officers’ use of force, NYPD spokesperson Carlos Nieves said.