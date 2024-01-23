‘She Did So Well’: Nikki Haley Supporters Remain Optimistic Despite Loss To Trump In New Hampshire

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley lost the New Hampshire primary to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after months of campaigning in the Granite State and receiving an endorsement from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Several Haley supporters told the Daily Caller News Foundation at her campaign’s watch party that they’re proud of the support she brought in and believe it will propel her in the upcoming primary states.

“I knew if she did lose, she wouldn’t quit. She’s going out, she’s gonna fight. And that’s what I liked about her — she’s a fighter, she’s not a quitter. And she’s gonna make this United States great someday,” Lester C. Reed Sr., an independent retired truck driver from Plaistow, told the DCNF.

Trump beat Haley 53.6% to 45.3% in the Granite State just over a week after coming in third in the Iowa caucus behind the former president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has since dropped out of the race. After Haley insisted she plans on competing in her home state of South Carolina and beyond, the former ambassador’s voters told the Daily Caller News Foundation at her campaign watch party that her support in New Hampshire will propel her “momentum.”

“I feel good about it,” Tim Sheedy, a Republican attorney from Concord who has volunteered for Haley, told the DCNF. “She’s done well, you know, they wanted to do well in Iowa. They wanted to get stronger here. And they wanted to continue on to South Carolina and beyond. And, you know, so many people were saying that tonight would be the end — and it’s not going to be. It’s going to keep going.”

Karen O’Connell, a 53-year-old stay at home mom from Stratham, echoed Sheedy’s sentiment, and told the DCNF she remains hopeful about Haley’s campaign in the upcoming primaries. (RELATED: Trump Cruises To Victory Against Nikki Haley In New Hampshire)

“We’ll take the 50%, hope for South Carolina to be the big win, keep gaining momentum,” said O’Connell, a Republican. “If Nikki Haley can dream that she is a viable candidate, I think those wonderful Trump supporters will realize that there is a choice, and that it’s not going to be a wasted vote to vote for Nikki Haley.”

Polling leading up to the primary indicated that Trump was ahead of Haley by double digits, with the final RealClearPolitics (RCP) average finding the former president winning 55.8% to 36.5%.

Wendy Clymer, a 64-year-old retired teacher from Concord, believes the support Haley garnered in the Granite State against Trump will attract more voters in the remaining states.

“I think this is wonderful that she did so well, and I hope that it gives them momentum so people become aware of her,” Clymer told the DCNF. “Trump is so negative and so nasty, and he’s basically a criminal, actually. He should not be running, he should be in jail. And then she’s not even, she’s not nasty. You know? She just sticks to the issues, and she’s got a hope and dream, and all he wants is retribution. It’s all about him.”

Clymer’s husband, Richard, who is 63 and works part-time for a national defense surveillance company, told the DCNF he was “very encouraged” by the primary’s results. Both said they’ve always been Republicans, but would vote for President Joe Biden in the general if Trump wins the nomination.

Haley delivered remarks following the primary’s results, where she congratulated Trump for his win and squashed any rumors that she’d withdraw from the race after losing.

“Now you all heard the chatter among the political class. They’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well I have news for all of them — New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation,” said Haley. “This race is far from over, there are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina!”

Lester C. Reed Sr., an independent retired truck driver from Plaistow, told the DCNF that he was “surprised” Haley lost.

NBC News’ exit polls found that Haley received 61% and 84% support from those who identify as independent and Democrat, respectively. The former ambassador only brought in 25% from self-identified Republicans, compared to Trump’s 74%.

Nevada will hold both a state primary and a party caucus on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, respectively. South Carolina’s primary follows on Feb. 24, where Haley is currently polling 30.2 points behind Trump in the RCP average.

