Trump Cruises To Victory Against Nikki Haley In New Hampshire

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Former President Donald Trump won the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday evening, defeating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley by roughly nine points, according to The Associated Press.

Trump received 54.1% support from New Hampshire voters compared to Haley’s 45% at the time of writing, the AP projected. The former president has now won the first two nominating contests of the 2024 season, as he secured 51% of the vote in the Iowa caucus just last week. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Afford Food’: New Hampshire Voters Cast Their Ballots Under Shadow Of Economic Woes)

President Joe Biden, who did not appear on the ballot due to the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC’s) new calendar, won the New Hampshire Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, according to the AP. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips followed at 20.4% ahead of self-help author Marianne Williamson at 4.6%.

None of the Democrats will receive delegates from New Hampshire, as the state decided to keep its first-in-the-nation status.

In the Iowa caucus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21.2% support, followed by Haley at 19.1% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.7%. DeSantis and Ramaswamy have since withdrawn from the Republican primary, while throwing their support behind Trump over Haley.

Trump appeared to have benefitted from DeSantis’ Sunday exit in the Granite State, as his lead over Haley grew in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average since.

The upcoming nominating contests will take place next month, with Nevada holding both a state primary and party caucus on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, respectively. Haley will appear on the primary ballot, while Trump is participating in the caucus — the only nominating contest that delegates will be awarded by.

Haley’s home state of South Carolina is next up on Feb. 24, where she is currently trailing the former president by 30.2 points in the RCP average. The state’s top Republicans — Gov. Henry McMaster and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott — have all thrown their support behind Trump.

