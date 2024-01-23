Pentagon Spox Dodges Question On Whether Biden Admin’s Houthi Strategy Is Actually Working

The Pentagon spokesman dodged questions Tuesday on whether repeated military strikes on Houthi missiles, weapons storage sites and radars would successfully prevent attacks long-term.

Iran supplies the Houthis with weapons and training, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing, although he declined to get into the Pentagon’s intelligence on the rate of resupply or how long the terrorist group could depend on Iranian-supplied capabilities. In response, the U.S. has conducted separate strikes targeted specifically at Houthi capabilities with the intent to degrade or destroy their ability to carry out further attacks.

“Our strategy is to continue to work closely with international allies and partners to disrupt and degrade their ability to conduct these attacks. And we’ll continue to stay focused on that, but again, no intent or desire to escalate. We just want the ability for the international community to be able to sail through these international waterways unhindered and safely,” Ryder said. (RELATED: Could the US Get Dragged Into Another Endless Conflict In The Middle East?)

U.S. and United Kingdom forces carried out “proportionate and necessary” attacks that specifically targeted an underground storage site packed with drones and missiles, and other locations connected to the rebel group’s missile launch and air surveillance capabilities on Monday night. Less than half an hour after those strikes ended, the U.S. conducted a single attack on an anti-ship cruise missile the Houthis were actively preparing to launch at the Red Sea, Ryder said Tuesday.

Ryder noted the last time the Houthis perpetrated an attack on international shipping was Jan. 18, but he declined to say whether the U.S. strategy is working in preventing future attacks. The Biden administration hopes that the war in Gaza will wind down and remove the Houthis’ stated motivation for continuing to harass commercial ships and U.S. Navy assets in the Red Sea, according to Politico.

“We know obviously that Iran has a relationship with the Houthis. In terms of their resupply, refresh rate I don’t have anything to pass along other than that’s something that we’ll continue to monitor,” Ryder said.

U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen As part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Houthi destabilizing and illegal activities in the region, on Jan. 22 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa / Yemen time), U.S. Central Command forces alongside UK… pic.twitter.com/BQwEKZqMAo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 22, 2024

Ryder also did not say whether U.S. Navy efforts to intercept sea-smuggled weapons and equipment had intensified since the Houthi attacks began in November. The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard under the Combined Maritime Forces have seized drugs and sometimes weapons and ammunition in the Indian Ocean on a regular basis.

“It depends on … are there suspect vessels that need to be searched or stopped?” he said.

U.S. Navy SEALs captured and sunk a boat packed with Iranian missile parts headed for the Houthis on Jan. 11, the first such interdiction since the Houthis began attacks on international shipping on Nov. 19, according to CENTCOM. It was also the first time the U.S. Navy had captured Iranian ballistic missile and cruise missile components since 2019.

“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, said at the time, promising to continue working with regional partners to “expose and interdict these efforts.”

Two SEALs plunged into choppy waters while attempting to board the skiff. After 10 days of extensive searching, the Navy declared the two operators deceased.

