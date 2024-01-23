Roughly 70% Of Haley Voters In New Hampshire Primary Weren’t Registered Republicans, Exit Poll Shows

About seven in ten voters who backed former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary were not Republican, according to a CNN exit poll.

Former President Donald Trump won the primary after he secured a record-setting victory in the Iowa caucuses Jan. 15., winning the New Hampshire race by a roughly nine point margin, according to The Associated Press. CNN reporter David Chalian outlined which voters backed the Republican contenders. (RELATED: ‘The Earliest I Can Remember’: Jake Tapper Appears Shocked At How Fast His Own Network Called Trump Victory In Iowa)

“Among Trump voters, 70% of them, according to our exit polls, are registered Republicans,” Chalian said. “Donald Trump, his support, 27% of his voters are registered undeclared or independents, 3% were unregistered before today.”

WATCH:



“Look at how that compares to Nikki Haley, it’s a complete reversal, it’s an alternate universe,” Chalian continued. “Among Haley voters, 70% are registered undeclared, only 27% are registered Republicans.”

Trump led Haley by 19.3% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the New Hampshire primary taken from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22.

Trump also leads in the RealClearPolitics average of polls nationally, with 66.1% of the vote to 11.5% for Haley, while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who dropped out of the race Sunday, is third at 10.5%.

Chalian also took aim at Trump voters while discussing another set of exit poll results.

“We also see this when asking people did Joe Biden legitimately win the 2020 election, which he did,” Chalian added. “Among Trump voters 80% say, no, they say it wrongly, no, Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election. Haley voters, it’s the complete opposite: 83% of Haley voters say correctly Joe Biden was the legitimate winner in 2020. Only 15% of her voters say wrongly he was not.”

“This is the Trump/Haley, Mars/Venus election tonight in New Hampshire,” Chalian said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.