Unseen Footage Of Amy Winehouse Released For The First Time Since Her Death

Unseen footage of the late Amy Winehouse has been released to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Frank.”

This is the first time the footage has been publicly released since Winehouse died July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, from alcohol poisoning. The video gives fans a nostalgic glance at the eccentric star as she walks solo through a hotel lobby staring right into the camera.

The clips feature images from the original video of “In My Bed,” her 2004 hit single. The star appears make-up-free with her hair cascading behind her as she holds a guitar in her hand and slowly makes her way up the the stairs of a hotel.

Winehouse is then seen in some raw, candid shots as she waits behind the scenes of her music video. A clapboard appears as she is prompted to make her way onto the stage. Fans are treated to the rare glimpse of Winehouse before the video shows her performing with the full support of a band behind her.

The video shows Winehouse strolling a hotel room with the guitar still in her hand as she dances on a bed.

The camera zooms in as Winehouse stares right into the lens while singing, giving fans one last look at the never-before-seen footage that captured the star at the height of her career.

The original music video for “In My Bed” was released April 5, 2004, according to People. (RELATED: REPORT: Actress Playing Amy Winehouse Gets Support From Surprising Source After Intense Backlash)

The recently-shared video coincides with the release of “Picture Disc Edition of Frank,” which is being sold with the original sleeve imagery and two other photographs from the original photo shoot in 2003, according to People.