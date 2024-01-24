Kamala Harris Is Very Concerned About Wikipedia Trolls Making Her Look Short

Vice President Kamala Harris admitted she has lamented to her staff that Wikipedia trolls have falsely reported her height in an interview with Katie Couric released Wednesday.

While greeting Harris ahead of their one-on-one interview, Couric remarked to the vice president that she was under the impression she was a different height. Harris and Couric shared a hug, and the vice president looked taller than Couric. The vice president and Couric both realized their heights on their Wikipedia page are a few inches shorter than their actual height, a move that Harris said is to make them “smaller in every way.”

“Why did I think you were much taller,” Couric asked Harris. “I recently learned you are only 5’2″.”

“That is absolutely incorrect. I am 5’4″ and a quarter,” Harris said as Couric laughed.

“And with heels, which I always wear, I am 5’7″, thank you very much,” Harris added.

“Okay, Wikipedia you’re wrong. And you need to correct that,” Couric said.

Harris laughed and told Couric that she tells her staff she has “no idea” where the incorrect height came from. Couric added that her height is also incorrectly listed online and she is listed as shorter than she is.

“It’s like literally they just want to make us smaller in every way,” Harris said.

“I know,” Couric laughed.

As President Joe Biden and Harris set their sights on 2024, the vice president has been tasked with embarking on a tour of the United States to tout access to abortion. The vice president spent 2023 heading the White House’s anti-Islamophobia task force and visiting different universities to garner young voters’ support. (RELATED: Where Is Kamala Harris? VP Has Spent Nearly One Month Away Since 2024 Campaign Launch)