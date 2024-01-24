ROOKE: I’d Like To Thank Joy Reid. Her Open Endorsement Of Porn For Kids Makes My Job Easier

MSNBC host Joy Reid wanting more context on why parents are worried about school libraries displaying pornographic books that portray rape and incest perfectly encapsulates why parents should never trust the media.

Progressive activists in the corporate media love to pretend they are on “team sanity” when it comes to appropriate content for children and what teachers should/shouldn’t be allowed to teach in schools. They use their self-proclaimed moral superiority to feign concern over parental rights advocates speaking out over the rot in our nation’s school system, leaving the average viewer worried more about education advocates than books about anal rape.

This often forces parents who care about the quality of content their children consume to be on the defensive. After all, while growing in popularity, their platforms do not reach as many homes as, say, the host of a mainstream media program. When Reid invited Moms For Liberty founder Tiffany Justice on her show, The Reid Out, to discuss banned books, it likely gave her viewers their first glimpse of exactly what these books are projecting onto kids and how far corporate media is willing to go to continue pushing the progressive narrative.

Reid asked Justice about Booklooks, a website Moms for Liberty uses to help research potentially harmful books located in school libraries. The Booklook website claims it is not affiliated with any particular organization but is rather a free resource for parents "to make informed decisions about the content their children consume." Reid argued that using this website enables the group to use "out-of-context passages" from these potentially harmful books as an opportunity to ban books.

“You’ll get out-of-context passages from the book, and then based on that, Moms for Liberty members are going to places like Broward County School Board meetings, reading out-of-context passages from these books, and then demanding that the school board remove them,” Reid state. “The question I’m asking is, what is the expertise that you have and other Moms for Liberty advocates have to decide that an award-winning book like ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ isn’t appropriate for students to read?”

This seems like a perfectly logical question to the average progressive viewer who may not be aware of the issues in America’s school system. However, Justice’s answer immediately shows them that these parents are, in fact, clued in on the progressive rot in schools and that Reid’s claims are as absurd as the idea she has the intelligence capable of hosting a primetime host.

“What a tragic story of a young man who was anally raped by his adult family member. So you have incest, rape, pedophilia,” Justice says as Reid attempts to interrupt. “Joy, you said you’d let me answer, so I’m going to answer for you. In what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school? That’s my question to you. Tell me what the context is around the strap-on dildo or the rape of a minor child by a teacher. We’re talking about public school.”

Reid didn’t sense that Justice had already mortally wounded the narrative by exposing the book as a pornographic retelling of the author’s personal story. She asked the Moms for Liberty founder why it was their right to determine which books should be housed in public school libraries. Justice reminded her that this book is about incest, rape and pedophilia. Still, Reid doubled down on a “liberal parent’s” right to show their child the book.

"Each parent has to decide what is appropriate for their child to read. So, I want you to answer. I'm going to ask you one more time. What is your right to tell a parent who wants their child, who might feel seen by this story? Why don't they have the right? Why don't they have the right as a parent to say, my child can have access to this book?" Reid asked.

This allowed Justice the opening to deliver a death blow to the progressive narrative on banned books. “If a child feels seen by this story, that means that they have been the victim of a predator. That means that they have either been raped by a family member or they’ve experienced rape,” she said.

On primetime MSNBC, a mother and education advocate was given the opportunity to show how bankrupt the left’s arguments are for keeping this material in schools. Reid did more to dismantle the banned books fallacy on a national level than almost anyone else has. With the overwhelming power her slot gives, she likely thought her questions would make Justice falter. But what Reid doesn’t understand is that there is almost nothing more powerful in this modern world than a mother who will walk into the lion’s den to protect her children.

Thanks, Joy. You did us a favor. Now, millions of people see your lies about concerned parents for what they are. And simultaneously, you gave our fight against progressive ideology room to gain more power over the national narrative.