Catch Of A Lifetime: Instant Legend Of A Fisherman Reels In 12-Foot Tiger Shark Off Florida Coast

What a legendary catch.

A fisherman who became an overnight sensation is swimming in glory after he caught a 12-foot tiger shark Saturday off the coast of Sanibel, Florida.

“I was reeling it in, and I just knew it was so much bigger, to the point where I was like, I didn’t know what it was, but I just knew it was going to be the biggest fish of my life,” James Rossi, the catcher of the shark, told NBC2 News.

Jack Sadler, Rossi’s friend, helped him reel in the gargantuan monster. (RELATED: Chilling Video Shows 10-Year-Old Boy Getting Attacked By Shark In The Bahamas)

“This tiger [shark], especially weight and girth is definitely one of the bigger ones,” explained Sadler.

A Florida Gulf Coast University professor of marine science, Harry Maisch, estimated the shark is around a whopping 2,000 pounds.

The fishermen released the tiger shark within two minutes.

WATCH:

It’s illegal to keep a tiger shark here in Florida, but man, just imagine having that big boy hung up on your wall. I dream about doing some ish like that one day when I get rich.

I can picture it now … I’d have my big boat like I’m Tony Soprano, deep-sea fishing consistently as a part of my luxurious South Florida lifestyle, and when I get home, I have previous catches on my wall of exotic marine life — that’s legal, of course. The Sunshine State is sensitive about that ish, and understandably so.

And I’d also have fish tanks where I can keep smaller exotics and other Florida beauties in my life of wealth.

Ahh … the good life.