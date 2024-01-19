Chilling Video Shows 10-Year-Old Boy Getting Attacked By Shark In The Bahamas

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Bone-chilling footage of a kid getting attacked by a shark at a resort in The Bahamas is going viral, with the video showing a 10-year-old boy screaming in agony while his family was panicking and trying to get him out of the shark-featured water.

Video of the incident was obtained by TMZ.

The Atlantis Bahamas resort, which is on Paradise Island, features a tank with sharks in it. The clip shows the scene of when one of those sharks bit the Maryland boy.

Things happened to be caught on camera when one family was filming both the water slide and shark tank, and then all of a sudden, they started to hear screaming across the water — followed by people trying to quickly surface from their underwater experience with reef and nurse sharks.

WATCH:

Man, I hate that something like this happened.

I couldn’t imagine one of my kids getting bit by a shark like this. And to make it worse, it’s not like it happened in the ocean, this happened at a damn resort. You can’t even have the saying of, “We decided to go to a resort to stay safe from sharks.”

But I guess they can’t say that to begin with by having an underwater shark experience, huh? (RELATED: Massive Porbeagle Shark Caught On Camera Attacking Fisherman’s Pollock Catch Off Massachusetts)

Which, by the way, sounds incredibly cool. It’s like an underwater safari, essentially.

But like how you have to worry about a rhino smashing into your vehicle at a safari, you have to worry about being bitten by a shark at an underwater experience … it just sucks it had to happen to a kid.