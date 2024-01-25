Italian Judge Sentences Murderer Who Chopped Up Young Woman, Hid Remains In Suitcases

The Italian Supreme Court reportedly ruled Monday there would be no sentence reduction for the killer of Pamela Mastropietra, a young woman murdered in Italy in 2018.

The Court of Cassation sentenced Innocent Oseghale, a Nigerian drug dealer, to life imprisonment, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Oseghale raped the young Mastropietra, cut her into pieces and then hid her remains in trolleys, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Bones Found In Vatican Embassy Spark Questions About Disappearance Of Vatican Employee’s Daughter)

The young woman, who had been staying at a recovery center at Corridonia, Macerata, escaped the facility Jan. 29, 2018, La Repubblica reported. In an attempt to buy more drugs, Mastropietra approached Oseghale in the middle of the night. The dealer raped the woman, before chopping her into pieces, washing all her remains with bleach and hiding them into two suitcases, according to the outlet.

“It’s what I’ve expected for six years; it’s what I hoped for, but my battle doesn’t end here regarding any other responsibilities,” Alessandra Verni, Mastropietro’s mother, reportedly said in response to the sentencing, while demanding that the identities of all possible assailants who might have aided him that night be revealed.

“It was the minimum to stay here, be present and give solidarity to Alessandra, who was left alone, abandoned even by the media,” Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela Orlandi, the Vatican citizen who died 40 years ago, said.

“After six years I hope there is one hundred percent justice. Alessandra will never be able to find peace, but I hope she can find a minimum of peace today with the certainty of punishment.”