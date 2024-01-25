RNC Considering Draft Resolution To Declare Trump The Presumptive Nominee

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is considering a draft resolution that would declare former President Donald Trump the presumptive nominee of the party for the 2024 presidential election, according to The Dispatch.

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination and recently won the first two primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Due to the large margin of his victory in those contests, as well as his significant lead in advanced polling in future contests ahead of his primary opponent, several members of the RNC are considering passing a resolution to declare him the presumptive nominee of the party, thereby enabling the party infrastructure to support his candidacy, according to The Dispatch. (RELATED: Trump Cruises To Victory Against Nikki Haley In New Hampshire)

“RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024,” reads the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by The Dispatch.

I heard BIRDBRAIN totally “bombed” last night in South Carolina. Why the surprise, she just bombed in Iowa and New Hampshire in a very big way, and lost both States. She also just lost Nevada because she saw the Polls and decided to take a pass on this Caucus State. 100% Trump!… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 25, 2024

The resolution is reportedly being proposed by David Bossie, an RNC Committeeman representing Maryland who recently endorsed Trump’s 2024 candidacy and served as his 2016 deputy campaign manager. The RNC will convene for its winter meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, where the resolution may be discussed.

Trump’s primary opponent is former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, whose campaign dismissed the significance of the measure.

“Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for Haley, in a statement reported by The Dispatch. “If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”

Were Trump to be declared the presumptive nominee, he would benefit from several resources usually available for general elections, such as voter data, fundraising opportunities with the party and ground operations support to turn out voters, CNN reported. Haley, by contrast, would not gain access to these resources, unless she were to obtain the nomination.

The declaration does not obviate the requirement for Trump to obtain at least 1,215 pledged delegates across all 56 jurisdictions to win the nomination in a vote at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which will occur between Jul. 15 and Jul. 18. Trump currently has 32 pledged delegates from his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, while Haley has 18.

