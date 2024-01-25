Trump-Aligned Super PAC Brings In Massive Fundraising Haul In Second Half Of 2023

The main super political action committee (PAC) supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid brought in over $46 million in the second half of 2023, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed Thursday.

MAGA Inc. entered the election year with $23 million cash on hand after receiving a significantly larger fundraising haul than the first six months of last year at $13 million in total contributions, according to an official with the group. The super PAC raked in over a dozen seven figure donations, with the largest sum coming from wealthy businessman Timothy Mellon, who gave a $10 million contribution.

“The general election has already started. President Trump has a clear path to win, but Democrats are spending more money and they are doing it earlier than ever before,” Taylor Budowich, CEO of MAGA Inc., told the DCNF in a statement. “MAGA Inc is proud to be the organization entrusted to lead the outside effort to support President Trump and his America First movement into November.”

Linda McMahon, founder of the WWE and former Small Business Administration leader under Trump’s presidency, donated $5.25 million to the super PAC, according to MAGA Inc. ABC Supply cofounder Diane Hendricks and Crownquest CEO Timothy Dunn both contributed $5 million.

MAGA Inc. refunded the former president’s leadership PAC Save America $12.5 million to help pay for Trump’s legal fees as he faces four criminal indictments, according to the group.

Politico first reported MAGA Inc.’s fundraising numbers Thursday. (RELATED: Trump Cruises To Victory Against Nikki Haley In New Hampshire)

Trump’s campaign has yet to release its end of year fundraising totals ahead of the Federal Election Committee’s (FEC) Jan. 31 deadline. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who lost Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire to Trump by nearly 11 points, raised $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, her campaign announced Jan. 3.

The former president also won the Iowa caucus on Jan. 15 with 51% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21.2%, Haley at 19.1% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.7%. DeSantis and Ramaswamy have since withdrawn their candidacies and thrown their support behind Trump for 2024.

Trump is likely to win the next early nominating state, Nevada, as he is the only major candidate participating in the party-run caucus Feb. 8 that delegates will be awarded from. Haley will appear on the state’s primary ballot two days earlier.

Haley’s home state of South Carolina is up next on Feb. 24, where she’s hoping to receive a big turn out. The RealClearPolitics average for the Palmetto State’s primary, based on polls conducted between Oct. 18 and Jan. 3, indicates Trump has a 30-point lead over the former ambassador.

