Georgia State Senate Approves Committee To Investigate Fani Willis

The Georgia State Senate approved Friday the creation of a committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The senate voted 30-19 to investigate Willis in response to allegations that she awarded her alleged lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a “lucrative” contract that she benefited from when he took her on vacations using money he earned from his position. Sen. Greg Dolezal introduced the legislation Monday to create a Senate Special Committee on Investigations, which would have the power to issue subpoenas and compel production of records.

“I am deeply troubled by the poor judgment of our D.A., Fani Willis,” Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach said during debates Friday, according to The Telegraph. “I believe this scheme … was a fraud against the court and a fraud against the taxpayer.”

Bank statements included in court filings for Wade’s divorce revealed he purchased tickets to Miami and San Francisco in Willis’ name. Willis did not disclose the Miami ticket, which was purchased in October 2022, on her 2022 financial disclosure, according to the document obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Failed To Disclose Airline Ticket Paid For By Alleged Lover, Docs Show)

Wade has earned nearly $654,000 from the district attorney’s office since 2022, per county data. His contract started on November 1, 2021, and he filed to divorce his wife the next day.

Senate Resolution 465, sponsored by Sen. Greg Dolezal is on the floor. #gapol #gasenate — Senate Press Office (@GASenatePress) January 26, 2024

Democrats opposed Republicans during debate on the resolution for spending time on “bedroom politics,” according to The Messenger.

“All we’ve heard is allegations, and most of it comes from an ex wife who’s mad and wants to get some money,” Democratic state Sen. David Lucas said, according to the outlet. “We have a system. Let it play out.”

“The multitude of accusations surrounding Ms. Willis, spanning from allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship, underscores the urgency for a thorough and impartial examination,” Dolezal said in a statement earlier this week.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

