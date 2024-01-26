Sports

One Of The Greatest Head Coaches In Sports Announces Shocking Exit Mid-Season

Screenshot/YouTube

Scouser Shankly European Correspondent
Liverpool F.C. manager Jürgen Klopp announced Friday he will be departing the Premier League club at the end of the season in a shock move that is rocking the sports world. Klopp joined Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and led the Reds to a Champions League title in 2019 and a Premier League title in 2020.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp said of his unexpected departure in an interview with the club.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff, I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

Klopp went on to say he would never manage a club in England other than Liverpool, however he is still open to managing another team in the future.

The Liverpool legend also emphasized that he is “OK” physically as rumors swirl among fans speculating he may have cancer or a terminal illness.

“I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine,” he said.

 