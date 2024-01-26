One Of The Greatest Head Coaches In Sports Announces Shocking Exit Mid-Season

Sic transit gloria.

Liverpool F.C. manager Jürgen Klopp announced Friday he will be departing the Premier League club at the end of the season in a shock move that is rocking the sports world. Klopp joined Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and led the Reds to a Champions League title in 2019 and a Premier League title in 2020.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp said of his unexpected departure in an interview with the club.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff, I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

Klopp went on to say he would never manage a club in England other than Liverpool, however he is still open to managing another team in the future.

“I will never ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool” ❤️ Jurgen Klopp discusses his future after announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/Tn7LAE8auG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2024

The Liverpool legend also emphasized that he is “OK” physically as rumors swirl among fans speculating he may have cancer or a terminal illness.

“I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine,” he said.