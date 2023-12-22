‘Give Your Ticket To Someone Else’: Legendary Coach Directly Calls Out Wet Blanket Fans Killing Home Field Atmosphere

A football coach bluntly called out fans Wednesday for not contributing to the home stadium atmosphere.

Liverpool F.C. manager Jurgen Klopp criticized fans who aren’t cheering and chanting at home games in the club’s storied home stadium, Anfield. Klopp appeared to reference the crowd at Liverpool’s flat 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday. (RELATED: Legendary Soccer Manager Brutally Roasts A TV Host Live On The Air, Then Does A Literal Mic Drop)

WATCH:

🗣 “If you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.” 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔 from Klopp, who had to urge fans in the Main Stand to help out with the atmosphere 😬 pic.twitter.com/fHlscCtYfl — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 20, 2023

Klopp is spot on, ya hear. There’s no excuse for this. None.

Although me and me mates watch most matches at the pub, every once and a while me cousin with season tickets lets me take his seat in the Kop where all the die-hards go real hard. If we’re in the Kop, it’s full send. I’m completely pissed, cheering every cheer. No shame in that, lads. (RELATED: ‘Taken Off On The Stretcher’: Premier League Match Cut Short After Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest)

One time in the Kop, I was standing next to two American brothers and an Asian couple who could barely speak a lick of me Scouser. Well, I’ll tell ya, they let it rip. YNWA. Allez. All you need is Rush. The four of them hoarse by half-time. Top marks for the youngsters.

But for all the other Reds fans from outta town who aren’t vibing: please don’t kill me vibes. That’s what me and me mates tell the tourists outside Anfield gates. “B*tch, don’t kill me vibes, aight?” (RELATED: ‘Puts The A** In Assist’: Soccer Star Shows Full On Plumber’s Crack Before Leading Team To Epic Goal)

This applies to all sports by the way, not just football and me reds. Whether it’s American football, NASCAR, baseball, or whatever else you Yankees get up to, the fans need to express their love, their passion, their loyalty. It makes all the difference for the lads.

So chug a pint. Put on your happy face. And cheer for your team till your voice starts crackin’. Simple as.