Oscar Winning Actress Michelle Yeoh Almost Didn’t Join ‘Wicked’ Film

Michelle Yeoh revealed her initial hesitation to accept the role in the film adaptation of “Wicked,” during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The acclaimed actress is set to grace the big screen in the much-anticipated film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, according to ET Online. The 61-year-old actress admitted to informing Jon M. Chu, the director with whom she had previously collaborated on “Crazy Rich Asians,” of her reservations, particularly about the singing aspect of the role.

“I read the script. I call him, ‘Jon, you realize she sings, right?’ And he goes, ‘Uh huh.’ I don’t sing! He’s like, ‘Eh, don’t worry,'” Yeoh told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on his show. “Then, the next day, I get this video, and I look at it, and it’s like, ‘Hi, Michelle. I just have two people here who really want to talk to you and tell you why you should be here.’ And it was Ariana and Cynthia.”

A video message from co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba in the film, persuaded the actress to join the project. In “Wicked,” Yeoh’s character, Madame Morrible, serves as the headmistress of Shiz University, where the paths of Elphaba and Glinda first met, ET Online noted. The character’s complex arc, from recognizing Elphaba’s potential to leading the opposition against her, adds depth to the narrative.

When asked by Fallon about the pressure of performing alongside vocal powerhouses like Grande and Erivo, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star responded with humor. “Oh, no, hell no. Like you’re not gonna try and outdo that,” Yeoh quipped.

Fans of the musical can look forward to a two-part cinematic experience, according to ET Online. “Wicked: Part One” is slated for release on Nov. 27, 2024, with the second installment following on Nov. 26, 2025.