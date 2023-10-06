REPORT: Ariana Grande Settles Just Weeks After Filing For Divorce

Ariana Grande settled her divorce from Dalton Gomez just weeks after they filed court documents to end their two-year marriage, TMZ reported.

“There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another,” a source close to the couple told TMZ. Grande and Gomez had signed a prenup, which helped facilitate the speediness of the paperwork. Grande also reportedly cut Dalton a check for a $1,250,000 lump sum payout that was tax-free, according to TMZ.

Gomez will not be entitled to spousal support, thanks to the one-time payout. It was also reported that Grande has agreed to pay up to $25,000 worth of Gomez’s attorney fees, and has also agreed to issue half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home to her soon-to-be ex-husband, according to TMZ.

Celebrity divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser was reportedly the driving force behind the quick divorce settlement, and has already filed the documents with the court to expedite the process. As soon as the judge signs off on the paperwork, both Grande and Gomez will officially be single again, and the terms of their divorce settlement will be finalized. Wasser has most recently also settled the contentious divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, according to TMZ.

The original date on the couple’s separation papers was noted as Feb. 20, but they officially filed divorce papers in court in September, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Just Collateral Damage’: Ethan Slater’s Wife Lashes Out At Ariana Grande, Suggests Singer Destroyed Her Family)

Gomez and Grande are reportedly amicable and have moved in separate directions without any hard feelings. Grande is reportedly already involved in a relationship with her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater, and has recently made headlines for quickly moving on to a new romance, the outlet noted.