Senior Border Advisor Katie Tobin Announces Departure From Biden Admin: REPORT

A senior border advisor for the Biden administration announced Friday that she will be departing from the White House, NBC News first reported.

Katie Tobin, the Senior Director for transborder issues at the National Security Council, revealed that she will exit the Biden administration next week after three years in her role, according to NBC News.

“We’re all going to miss her. She’s a great professional and has been a true public servant in that regard,” White House spokesperson John Kirby stated, The Hill reported. Tobin will be taking time with her family, Kirby continued, according to the outlet.

Tobin played a large role in ending Title 42, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, a policy of the Trump administration, NBC News reported. Since then, record numbers of undocumented migrants have crossed the southern border and illegally entered the United States.

Tobin and other officials traveled to Mexico last month to meet with counterparts about the crisis at the southern border, according to NBC News.

The outgoing senior advisor also reportedly led the Biden administration’s efforts toward the Los Angeles Declaration on Migrant Protection, which was signed by more than 20 countries. The declaration was launched to promote better living conditions that would supposedly render irregular migration unnecessary, among other things, a White House press release said. Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were not party to the declaration, the press release showed.

“Katie is departing after three years of tenacious and dedicated efforts on the migration file,” National Security advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC News via a statement. “We will miss Katie’s positivity and thoughtful contributions on an incredibly complex portfolio, but wish her well.”

The Biden administration has released more than 3.3 illegal immigrants into the country via parole or overstaying their visa in 2023.