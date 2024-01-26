Video Appears To Show Theft Of Jackie Robinson’s Statue

The City of Wichita has reported the theft of Jackie Robinson’s statue from McAdams Park, the City of Wichita Government posted on Facebook Thursday.

The statue symbolizes Robinson’s groundbreaking role as the first African American in Major League Baseball, the city said. It was forcefully removed Wednesday night, causing damages estimated at $75,000, according to the City of Wichita Government.

A photo in the city’s Facebook post shows the statue was cut off just above its feet.

Surveillance video provided by police to KSN that was captured near the scene appears to show a truck circling the area around midnight. The video then appears to show several individuals congregating near the statue. These alleged suspects appear to detach the statue from its base, appear to load it onto allegedly the same truck, and appear to flee the scene. They allegedly departed before 12:20 AM, according to KSN.

“If you have any information on this senseless and heartless crime, we ask that you submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers,” the Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook statement. The department also shared photos of the alleged truck. “The truck pictured below is wanted in connection with this theft. If you know who owns or may be driving this vehicle, please contact the Wichita Police immediately.” (RELATED: Stolen ‘Weiner Man’ Statue Returned After Man Dons Hot Dog Suit)

The statue was crafted by the late artist John Parsons, according to the City of Wichita Government. The theft has deeply affected the community, particularly Bob Lutz, Executive Director of League 42, a local nonprofit baseball league, according to KSN. “It was one of his crowning achievements of a storied, long career,” Lutz informed the outlet. “I was so proud to get that up at McAdams Park. The City of Wichita was a great partner in creating the Jackie Robinson pavilion, and now it’s just been decimated. And I’m a combination of every emotion you can imagine except joy and happiness.”